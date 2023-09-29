FORT MYERS | Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Caloosahatchee Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

According to FMPD, the driver of a 2010-2012 Mazda CX-7 hit a bicyclist sometime between the evening of September 23 and the morning of September 24 while traveling in the southbound lanes of the bridge.

The vehicle may have damage to its front end is missing its passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact FMPD or SWFL Crime Stoppers.

The picture above is a similar model to the suspected vehicle, but is not the actual vehicle.