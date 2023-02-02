Fort Myers Police Officer on paid leave after arrest

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department Officer Stevens Zuniga was arrested and charged with battery.

According to the incident report, Cape Coral Police were called out to the 1300 block of SE 11th Terrace on Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

When officers arrived they talked with two victims about what had happened, and officers were directed to where Zuniga was last seen.

A Cape Coral Police Officer located Zuniga and he was detained while the investigation was being conducted.

According to the report, Investigators believe Zuniga had intentionally struck two victims and pushed both of them during the incident.

This after police say Zuniga got into an argument with one of the victims after a party and it appeared he had been drinking.

Zuniga was arrested for battery and taken to the Lee County Jail.

All guns were removed from the Zuniga's residence and are being stored at the police department.