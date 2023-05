LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Detectives are asking for public help in identifying a male suspected of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

FMPD says the theft occurred on Monday at 6:30 a.m. at the Racetrac located at 4400 Colonial Boulevard.

The vehicle has been recovered in Clewiston, Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FMPD or CrimeStoppers.