FORT MYERS, Fla. — Detectives are looking for a man who they say set fire to a vehicle earlier this month.

In this photograph, you can see the suspect set fire to a red Hummer.

It happened in the parking lot of Global Wholesale Motor Company at 2225 Cleveland Avenue on August 15, 2022.

Approximately $1,500 worth of damage was reported.

Anyone with information should call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7797