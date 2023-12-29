Fort Myers Police looking for family of child

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police officers are saying they have "exhausted all attempts" to locate family members or the residence of a young boy.

DCF now has custody of the boy until a family member is identified and found. FMPD asks people to share the picture of this boy. Investigators say he speaks Creole, which may underscore the challenge of locating family.

Officers found the boy around 2841 Broadway, near downtown Fort Myers.

If you recognize this child, contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700.