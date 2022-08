FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police Detectives are asking for help in identifying this man.

Fort Myers Police Department Fort Myers Police Detectives are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured male that committed a burglary at a business located at 3525 Fowler Street.



Investigators say he committed a burglary at a business located at 3525 Fowler Street.

The suspect was able to remove the cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have information, you can contact Fort Myers Police Department or SWFL Crime Stoppers.