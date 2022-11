FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 3600 block of Palm Beach Blvd. on Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m.

Officers are looking for this man who they believe is a person of interest in the investigation.

Information about the incident and circumstances have not yet been released by police.

Investigators ask if you have seen this man or have any information about the homicide call Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.