LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fort Myers Police (FMPD) are investigating a bomb threat that was made to Tanglewood Elementary.

Police say the threat was made anonymously through email.

Detectives say the threat was not made specifically to Tanglewood Elementary, but it was the only recipient of the email.

FMPD says the threat was not credible, but there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.