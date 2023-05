LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating a stabbing that happened on Monday night.

FMPD says the stabbing happened around 2 a.m. near 947 Marsh Avenue.

They say two individuals were taken to a hospital for treatment but no suspect is in custody at this time.

FMPD believes the subject and victims are known to each other and that it is an isolated incident.