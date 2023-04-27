Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Fort Myers police investigate overnight shooting on Park Windsor Drive

Police are investigating after a person was shot overnight. Investigators with Fort Myers Police Department say it happened at 2660 Park Windsor Drive.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 08:01:19-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight.

Investigators with Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) say it happened at 2660 Park Windsor Drive.

FMPD says the victim was able to make it to Fowler Street to flag down officers and from there was taken to the hospital.

Officers say this is an isolated incident and there is no other threat to the public.

If you have information about this investigation call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700.

You can submit a tip through our #AtlasOne app or contact SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM