Fort Myers police investigate overnight shooting on Park Windsor Drive

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight.

Investigators with Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) say it happened at 2660 Park Windsor Drive.

FMPD says the victim was able to make it to Fowler Street to flag down officers and from there was taken to the hospital.

Officers say this is an isolated incident and there is no other threat to the public.

If you have information about this investigation call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700.

You can submit a tip through our #AtlasOne app or contact SWFL Crime Stoppers.