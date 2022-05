FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 3:26 PM: Boy's parents have been located and they are on their way to pick up their son.

A three-year-old boy was found in the area of Ballard Road and Clotide Avenue by Fort Myers Police officers.

FMPD says the boy was found around 1:30 PM.

Officers are looking for people who may know this boy and ask for you to contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700.

The boy is currently safe at police headquarters.