FMPD & CCPD responds to swatting calls at two Technical Colleges

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) responded to a swatting call at the Southern Technical College.

The call came in around 11:05 a.m.

FMPD has cleared the building and students are being allowed back in at this time.

The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) also responded to another swatting call at the Cape Coral Technical College on Santa Barbara Boulevard north of Pine Island Road.

The call in Cape Coral came in around 11:09 a.m. just minutes after FMPD responded to the call in Fort Myers.

So far the School District of Lee County says there are no other swatting calls in the area.

Follow along with Fox 4 as we continue to bring you the latest updates.