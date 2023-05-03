Publix worker attacked after burglary

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect after they attacked a Pubix employee.

On April 30 at approximately 10:30 a.m., an unknown black female enters a Publix located at 4600 Summerlin Road.

The suspect then begins to load a shopping cart with multiple items.

According to FMPD, an employee observes the suspect leaving the store without paying for any items.

Fort Myers Police Department

FMPD says the employee approached the suspect attempting to recover the merchandise.

The employee was able to recover the stolen merchandise and when the employee was walking back to the front of the store the suspect was seen running back after her.

According to FMPD, the suspect sprays pepper spray toward the employee's face, steals the employee's cell phone, runaway fleeing the area.

The suspect fled in a 2000 -2006 silver Isuzu SUV.

Any suspect information is asked to call FMPD at 239-321-7700.