LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is hiring sworn and non-sworn Police Officers.

FMPD is hiring for several different positions including 911 Tele-communicators, non-sworn law enforcement officers, and sworn law enforcement officers.

The city of Fort Myers is providing a sign-on bonus of $5,000 for Law Enforcement Officers and a $ 500-month housing stipend provided for living within city limits.

The State of Florida is providing a $5,000 bonus upon a Law Enforcement Officers certification.

