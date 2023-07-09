Watch Now
Fort Myers Police Department is hiring

Fort Myers PD
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jul 09, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is hiring sworn and non-sworn Police Officers.

FMPD is hiring for several different positions including 911 Tele-communicators, non-sworn law enforcement officers, and sworn law enforcement officers.

The city of Fort Myers is providing a sign-on bonus of $5,000 for Law Enforcement Officers and a $ 500-month housing stipend provided for living within city limits.

The State of Florida is providing a $5,000 bonus upon a Law Enforcement Officers certification.

To view more benefitsclick here.

