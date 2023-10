LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating a stabbing off Cross Street and Live Oaks Drive.

FMPD says the stabbing took place at 11:30 p.m.

According to FMPD, the incident involved two adults, one female and one male. The female was stabbed and received medical treatment on the scene.

FMPD says the male was taken into custody this morning. This is an ongoing investigation with FMPD.