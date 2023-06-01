Fort Myers Police Department arrests two individuals for armed robbery

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) has arrested two individuals for armed robbery.

On Wednesday FMPD officers received a call about a stolen vehicle in the area of Pauldo Street.

According to FMPD a Chevrolet work truck was pulling a utility trailer that was reported stolen.

FMPD says Jacqueline Stacy was driving the sedan and dropped off Henry Florence who entered the truck and took off.

The owner attempted to follow the vehicle until Officers were able to take over.

While in pursuit FMPD says the female, attempted to run over people.

Officers then began combing the city for the sedan, stolen truck, and trailer.

FMPD was able to locate the stolen vehicles on Madison Avenue where the truck and trailer crashed into a residential home.

During the investigation, FMPD discovered evidence of drug paraphernalia and multiple credit cards that are related to a recent robbery investigation.

Florence and Stacy were arrested and placed into custody at the Lee County jail.

Florence was also charged with armed robbery from the previous day.