Fort Myers Police arrest two for robbery charges outside Dollar General

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) officers responded to a robbery at a Dollar General.

According to FMPD, the victim was followed inside the store by a female identified as Carrie Lee Cole

Once the victim exited the store and started to unlock his bicycle Cole aggressively took it from the victim and threw it on the ground.

Cole then struck the victim around his head causing the victim to fall on the ground.

Cole then proceeded to take $800 from the victim's wallet.

Travis Shawn Wright then inserted himself into the situation where he struck the victim causing him to fall to the ground.

Both Cole and Wright left the scene on foot.

The victim positively identified both Cole and Wright as the subjects involved in this crime.

Cole and Wright were taken to the Lee County Jail and are now facing Robbery charges.