Fort Myers police arrest man accused of crashing into tree then fleeing

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police responded to 2710 McGregor Blvd after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

According to the caller, the suspect fled on foot.

The Traffic Unit along with patrol and FMPD Marine officers found the suspect around 45 minutes later.

The suspect, Donald Lehew, 40, made several attempts to get away from the police by even swimming away from officers in the river.

He was unsuccessful and arrested.

Lehew is charged with hit and run with property damage, resisting officers, and driving on a suspended license with pending future charges says FMPD.

FMPD