Fort Myers police arrest babysitter after baby is found in critical condition

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested after babysitting a 7-month-old baby who was found in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being in his "care".

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man identified as Jaquon James Truvillion, 26, was the babysitter.

Truvillion was charged with aggravated child abuse after the baby was found in critical condition.

FMPD confirmed with us that the baby is receiving treatment at the Golisano Children’s Hospital. We are waiting to hear back on the most recent status update of the baby.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office website, he was paid bail and was released on June 2; his hearing is scheduled for July 5th at 8:30 AM.

