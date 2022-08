LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old pedestrian lying on the street, according to Florida Highway Patrol, and was hit and killed on Bayline Dr. Sunday morning.

According to FHP around 1:07 a.m., a vehicle was traveling west on Bayline Dr. when a pedestrian was lying on the road.

The front of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.