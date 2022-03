HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Two Fort Myers residents were killed Sunday afternoon when their motorcycle crashed on State Road 80 in Hendry County.

A Florida Highway Patrol incident report says the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and fell over when attempting an overcorrect.

The pair, a 63-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. FHP says neither were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.