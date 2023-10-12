FORT MYERS | Oktoberfest Celebration Begins at Fort Myers Brewery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Get ready to raise a glass in cheers as the four-day Oktoberfest celebration started today at Fort Myers Brewery.

Southwest Florida’s first and largest brewery will have events all weekend, and craft beer will be the main attraction on Saturday.

“We come to Oktoberfest every year and we love it,” said a couple while sipping a beer.

The brewery will have more than 50 beers on the menu and will add new ones every two hours. That includes unique brews like an apple strudel pastry blonde ale as well as a watermelon berliner weisse.

Oktoberfest isn’t just about the beer, either. Live performances will be entertaining the crowds throughout the weekend, and food trucks will be serving up a variety of German cuisine.

“A very enjoyable time. Everyone needs to come out and enjoy this event,” said a man who was been coming to the brewery every week since it opened in 2013.

There will even be traditional competitions like a stein-hoisting to see who can hold out a full stein of beer the longest, and a keg-curling where contestants can test their strength.

The full event schedule is listed on the Fort Myers Brewery website, and the family (and pet) friendly festivities are running through Sunday, October 15.