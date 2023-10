FORT MYERS, Fla. — Flooding in the downtown Fort Myers area caused road closures Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Fort Myers Police Department said lanes of the Edison Bridge would be closed for several hours; however, as of 5:30 p.m., traffic appeared to be moving normally.

According to FMPD, the flooding impacted First Street, from Seaboard St. to Park Ave.

Fox 4 was on scene at the intersection of First St. and Park Ave.