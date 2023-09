FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department confirmed there was no threat at Treeline Elementary School after a report of an active shooter Thursday.

FMPD responded to the school just after 3 p.m. According to the Lee County School District website, Treeline Elementary students are released at 3:10 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., police were still in the area.

No shots were fired and the school was never put on lockdown.

Fox 4 is working to confirm more details on who made the 911 call and why.