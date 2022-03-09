Watch
Fort Myers NFL athletes D1 Sports Training facility grand opening

Posted at 9:49 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 22:00:30-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The D1 Sports Training Fort Myers facility, owned by hometown NFL athletes Sammy Watkins and Tre Boston, will offer workout stations, catered food, beverages, D1 challenges, meet and greets and games at their facility's grand opening on March 12.

The D1 Training facility was originally founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew. D1 training reportedly has 36 training locations open and 70 more locations in development across 26 states.

The training facility has been endorsed by the NFL Players Association as an approved training facility along with a preferred partner of the National Academy of Sports Medicine .

The event is from 11 AM - 4 PM at the location of 9359 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers.

