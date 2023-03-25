Fort Myers music festival attendees celebrating city's progress almost half a year since Ian

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday in downtown Fort Myers there was a reminder that Southwest Florida communities will continue to move forward nearly six months after Hurricane Ian.

All weekend, the 2023 Fort Myers River District Music Festival, was produced by Paragon Festivals and the Fort Myers River District Alliance.

On Friday, like one big happy family, crowds gathered around hot food and live music off Edwards Drive in downtown Fort Myers.

Kathy Hobbs was working at one of the festival's bars when she told Fox 4 she had worked these events before Hurricane Ian.

“It's a different feeling, it's a really different feeling but you have hope and get good feelings out of that, which is what has happened,” said Hobbs.

Others like Dan, who are visiting from Cincinnati

said, despite not being local, events like this show the local spirit.

“I think the Fort Myers people are really resilient and they find a way to bounce back,” said Dan.

Bouncing back to a cool tune as large crowds flowed downtown along the Caloosahatchee River making their way to a variety of food vendors, but all sharing a single idea to build back.

“Well it's amazing they were able to put it together the way that they did,” said Mark from Cape Coral.

The music festival runs from March 24th through the 26th. Festivities begin Friday evening from 4 pm to 10 pm and continue Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. General admission is FREE. For more info, click here.