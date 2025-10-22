Fort Myers murder suspect found incompetent; sent to mental health facility

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County judge has found that a murder suspect is not competent to proceed with his court case, right now.

Jancarlos Lizardi Rosado is accused of shooting and killing Jose Lizardi Liceaga on March 16, 2023.

Court documents said he shot Liceaga several times in the Restaurant Depot parking lot at 17751 South Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers.

Lee County deputies said he was standing near the victim when they got there.

In court documents filed on Oct. 7, Judge Robert Branning granted the order and found him incompetent to proceed due to mental illness.

In the order, based on a doctor’s evaluation, his mental status meets the criteria for an involuntary commitment.

“There is substantial probability that the mental illness causing the incompetence will respond to training and the defendant will regain competency to proceed in the reasonably foreseeable future,” the court document said.

Rosado will go to a mental health treatment facility and will be back in court on April 20, 2026 for a hearing.