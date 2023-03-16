Deputies investigate incident at Restaurant Depot in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has a large presence outside the Restaurant Depot in Fort Myers on Thursday.
LCSO says there is an active scene at 17751 S. Tamiami Trail but it is an isolated incident.
No other details at this time.
There is an active scene at 17751 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers. Detectives and deputies are on scene. This is an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for. Further details to come. pic.twitter.com/VjdO3XwRT9— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) March 16, 2023