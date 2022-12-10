Fort Myers Mini Christmas Tree Festival returns for fifth year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Woman's Club held the fifth annual "Mini" Christmas Tree Festival and Auction Saturday.

More than 100 mini trees and wreathes were donated to the club to make the event possible after Hurricane Ian.

Half of the trees were decorated and put up for auction, while the other half were given to families affected by Ian.

The auction runs from 3 - 7 p.m. at 10950 Old South Way, Fort Myers. An online auction is also available for those interested.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the #WeAreFMB Fund, which gives funding to residents of Fort Myers Beach as they rebuild.