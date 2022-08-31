Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Fort Myers Middle School student arrested for verbal threats involving firearm

police
source
police
Posted at 8:39 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 20:40:20-04

FORT MYERS, Fla.  — A 12-year-old Fort Myers Middle School student was arrested Tuesday for a verbal threat involving the use of a firearm.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, no one was hurt and there was a thorough investigation.

The 7th grader is facing charges of fraud-false reporting the use of a firearm in a violent manner and was sent to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

There was an increased police presence at the school.

FMPD urges people to send any threats or concerns to the police department or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4