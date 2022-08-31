Fort Myers Middle School student arrested for verbal threats involving firearm

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 12-year-old Fort Myers Middle School student was arrested Tuesday for a verbal threat involving the use of a firearm.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, no one was hurt and there was a thorough investigation.

The 7th grader is facing charges of fraud-false reporting the use of a firearm in a violent manner and was sent to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

There was an increased police presence at the school.

FMPD urges people to send any threats or concerns to the police department or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

