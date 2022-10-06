Fort Myers Mayor speaks about rebuilding of downtown, water and electricity restoration

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thursday morning Mayor Anderson took a walk downtown with us and we asked him about the future of Downtown Fort Myers.

Mayor Kevin Anderson: "I think it sends a strong message to the community, like wait a minute, sure we just took a big hit, but we aren't down and out by any stretch of the imagination. We are back up and rising and we are going to be coming back better and stronger than ever."

Bre Brownlee: When you look at all of the stuff down on the streets, how do you feel?

Mayor Kevin Anderson: "You know some people will look at this and they will see a disgusting pile of garbage. I see progress. I see shop owners who have already cleaned out their businesses and they are on the route to rebuilding and getting reopen and getting back and running. Look at the city crews, they are working hard. God bless all of the weather people, or whose ever in charge because they have dealt us six beautiful days. Could you imagine if it was hot and humid right now? It would make their jobs so much harder, but we have beautiful weather. Look at them out there, they are going to get this cleaned up. It may take weeks; it may take months to get the stuff cleaned but we are going to get it cleaned up."

Bre: How does it feel to see your city transition from what it was nine days ago?

Mayor Kevin Anderson: "I couldn't be anymore prouder of the response teams. We have come a long way since the hurricane hit. We have a long way to go. I'm not trying to minimize anything that is out there, but there is a lot of positive. A lot of good things happening, and they are going to continue to happen when we are back up on our feet. The last time I checked with FPL the city was at 85 percent restored. That is amazing. They took a big hit, water, we are working on getting water I hate to put a timeline on it because there can be any number of things that can impact it, but we hope to have water back on really soon."

