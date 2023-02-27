Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson is making an announcement to help Hurricane Ian recoveries

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is the third most expensive weather disaster on record and five months after Hurricane Ian the work to clean up Fort Myers is far from over.

On Feb 28, 2023, Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, and the help of many others will make an announcement to help Rebuilding Together continue its efforts in the Fort Myers area.

The announcement will be made in the Harlem Heights neighborhood where Rebuilding Together has been actively working to help community members rebuild after Hurricane Ian.

Follow along with Fox4 as we bring you more details at tomorrow's announcement.