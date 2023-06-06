Fort Myers masseuse found guilty of Sexual Battery

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Fort Myers masseuse has been found guilty of Sexual Battery and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The State Attorney's office says Jeffrey Scott Kaplan was working at a massage therapy business in 2022 and touched a client inappropriately during a massage session.

According to the State's Attorney's office, the victim demanded Kaplan stop and quickly left.

A Lee County Sheriff's Office investigation led to the arrest of Kaplan.

On top of his sentencing, Kaplan is not allowed to have any contact with the victim and is not to engage in any type of therapy or practice involving physical contact with the body of a patient, client, or customer.