Fort Myers man who walked out of courtroom before jury found him guilty arrested in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man, who was found guilty on two counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm, but took off before the jury found him guilty was arrested Friday in Manatee County.



On February 12, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about two people being held hostage in Bonita Springs. The investigation following determined the two victims were planning to meet up with people in the San Carlos park area when they were attacked and abducted while standing in a backyard.

One victim was bound and blindfolded and put in the backseat of a truck while they were robbed. The other victim suffered injuries and was placed into another truck. Both victims were left lying on the floor of a garage for hours with their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

Daniel Torres Quezada was arrested last week and accused of helping Sweet get away before his conviction.

Investigators say Quezada rented a hotel room for Sweet in Ellenton.

Mr. Therbert Sweet has been out on a $120,000 bond since March 31, 2022, and has been able to come and go from the courthouse during the course of the trial. After the state rested, the court took a break so he could talk to his attorney at which that point he did not return to the courtroom. The judge then issued a bench warrant, hold no bond they proceeded with the trial. Ultimately, the jury did find him guilty. His sentencing is set for March 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Sara Miles, Public Information Officer at 20th Judicial Circuit

No word on when he will be back in Lee County.