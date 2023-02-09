How a man facing felony charges left the court room before his conviction

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday, before being convicted, 30-year-old Therbert Tyrone Sweet walked out of the Lee County Courthouse during a recess.

When speaking with an attorney not affiliated with Sweet's case, he said because Sweet was not convicted at the time and not in custody he was free to walk around.

“I mean this is going to happen one out of every thousand cases," said attorney Michael Reheb.

It may be rare, but Attorney Reheb said he's heard of situations like this one before.

“Technically, if he violated a court order and the judge told him to come back and he didn't, he might be held into contempt," says Attorney Reheb. "However everyone is presumed innocent under law and that innocence remains with you throughout the trial.”

At the time Sweet decided to leave he was not convicted or under arrest. The spokesperson for the Lee County Court wasn't available for an interview but she did send a statement stating that "after the state rested, the court took break so he [Sweet] could talk to his attorney at which that point he did not return to the courtroom."



"They can't tell them ‘to hold him while we are waiting on the jury verdict', that would be improper, " Attorney Reheb said. "But obviously the expectations is him waiting on the jury's verdict.”

The state attorney's office couldn't comment because of other pending trials linked to Sweet's case, but they did echo that Sweet wasn't in custody because he was bonded out and was allowed to "roam".

However, Reheb added with Sweet leaving is definitely a violation of his $120,000 dollar bond.

"Kidnapping—That's a very serious charge so I'm 99% sure, even if we was there, the judge would thank the jury, revoke his bond and take him into custody pending sentencing, " Reheb explained. "It would be extremely rare that the court would let the person stay out on bond pending the sentencing given that charge."

On February 12, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about two people being held hostage in Bonita Springs. The investigation following determined the two victims were planning to meet up with people in the San Carlos park area when they were attacked and abducted while standing in a backyard.

One victim was bound and blindfolded and put in the backseat of a truck while they were robbed. The other victim suffered injuries and was placed into another truck. Both victims were left lying on the floor of a garage for hours with their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

The judge issued a warrant for Sweet's arrest and his sentencing is scheduled for March 27, 2023.