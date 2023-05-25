Watch Now
Fort Myers man who sold drugs to undercover deputies sentenced to 10 years in prison

Posted at 4:40 PM, May 25, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office has sentenced a Fort Myers man to 10 years in prison after he sold drugs to undercover deputies in Lee County.

Dion Devone Hodge sold drugs to undercover deputies with the Cape Coral Police Department on two separate occasions in March 2022.

Hodge negotiated sales of cocaine and fentanyl to the detectives while under surveillance.

A search of his vehicle revealed 36.2 grams of cocaine, 11.1 grams of fentanyl, a scale used to weigh drugs and a rifle with 19 rounds of ammo.

Hodge was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges.

