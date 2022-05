FORT MYERS, Fla. — 19-year-old Syncere Trice accused of shooting 16-year-old De’mari Jackson back in April pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

The breakdown of many police reports said Jackson stepped in front of a girl to protect her when he was shot.

Trice has now pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

His next court date is scheduled for August 4 at 11:00 a.m.