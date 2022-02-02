Fort Myers man sentenced to fifteen years in prison for 1998 murder of Thelma Storrs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County State Attorney’s Office officially closed the 1998 murder case of Thelma Storrs.

Luis Nieves, 55, was arrested in April of 2019 after Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Neives’ daughter where she had tipped Officers that her father confessed to her that he killed Storrs.

According to the State Attorney’s Report, Nieves plead to one count of manslaughter with a weapon which is a First Degree Felony.

He was ruled guilty and sentenced to fifteen years in prison and another fifteen years of probation.

Storrs had babysat Nieves' daughter since she was five-years-old.

The woman had been reported missing in February of 1998 and was later found dead in a cow pasture in Tice, Florida according to the State Attorneys report.

The case was left alone for twenty-one years because there wasn’t enough evidence.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit investigated further and spoke with Nieves’ after receiving the tip from Nieves’ daughter.

After the call, Nieves’ confessed to killing Storrs again and was arrested.

The case was then presented to the State Attorney's Office.

The Victim’s sister, Deanna Perez said that she and her family miss Storrs but are grateful that the case has been resolved.

