Fort Myers man sentenced to 35 years in prison for drive-by shooting on Fowler Street in 2019

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by 10 years of state probation for a drive-by-shooting on Fowler Street in March 2019 .

Antonio Vega was convicted of aggravated battery aggravated assault, and shooting at, within, or into an occupied vehicle.

Police say Vega was the passenger in a car that started following the victim’s car on March 28, 2019.

It was around 11 a.m. and once Vega was next to the vehicle he opened a window and pointed a gun and the victim and her fiance and fired one shot.

The driver was shot and she was taken to the hospital but recovered.

Investigators found the car Vega was in abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.

He was linked to the vehicle by DNA and was found guilty in March of this year.