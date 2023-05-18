Fort Myers man sentenced to 3 years in prison for video voyeurism charges

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office sentenced a Fort Myers man to three years in prison plus 10 years' probation after he used his phone to secretly record victims in multiple bathrooms.

39-year-old Bryan Peterson was found guilty of possession of child pornography, video voyeurism and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

The case began in February of 2022 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about child pornography being stored on an Adobe editing application linked to Peterson.

Fort Myers Police Department began an investigation and found evidence on multiple electronic devices in Peterson's home.

Peterson plead directly to the court and gave up his right to a trial by jury.

In addition to his sentence, Peterson was also ordered to have no contact with the victims. He must undergo a substance abuse evaluation and will not be allowed to be in possession of or consume alcohol or illegal drugs. He was also ordered to have GPS monitoring during probation.