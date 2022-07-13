Fort Myers man sentenced to 25 years for crime against a child

59-year-old Pascual Cardona Cardona from Fort Myers was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by lifetime sex offender probation.

Cardona Cardona was convicted of one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12.

The victim reported that Cardona Cardona - a roommate of one of the victim’s family members - had inappropriately touched her. This resulted in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responding to the scene and arresting Cardona Cardona soon after.