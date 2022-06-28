Fort Myers man sentenced to 25 years after using a dating app for a crime spree

FORT MYERS, Fla. — 23-year-old Jack Sanders Gregoire was sentenced to 25 years in prison after using a fake identity on a dating app to rob and threaten victims.

Back in 2021, Gregoire used a dating app to talk with victims. He would then go to their houses or meet up with them in parking lots and get in the car with them. Gregoire would then rob them at knife-point or gun-point and threaten to kill them. He also once punched a victim in the face and head before robbing them.

In one instance, a victim got out of the car and screamed for help. Gregoire then got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car and sped away.

In another instance, Gregoire broke into a Fort Myers home and stole several items before going into one of the bedrooms and grabbing a victim by the neck - threatening them to be quiet.

None of the victims knew Gregoire’s real identity.