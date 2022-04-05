Fort Myers man sentenced to 10 years for drug deal with undercover DEA

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers man Joshua McGinnis, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the charges of multiple counts of distributing cocaine with a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

According to the report, McGinnis pleaded guilty on December 27, 2021.

Between the months of February to August of 2021, McGinnis was distributing the cocaine to an undercover DEA agent and a confidential source. According to the report, McGinnis’ last attempted deal, before his arrest, was a pound of cocaine for $20,000.

According to the report, McGinnis was worried he would get caught making this deal and asked for the help of his assistant, 20-year-old John Olvera Salinas. Salinas was also allegedly given a loaded AK-47.

Once the two arrived at the location, they were both arrested.

The DEA reportedly found Salinas with the gun and McGinnis with the cocaine.

A search of McGinnis’ place was then conducted and his apartment was reportedly heavily fortified with security bars covering the windows along with extensive video surveillance.

The DEA reportedly took 14 firearms from his home, nearly a pound of cocaine, 8 pounds of marijuana, 3 ounces of oxycodone, and one ounce of MDMA from the apartment.

According to the report, Salinas pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and his sentence hearing is said to be scheduled for May 9, 2022.

