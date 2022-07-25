Fort Myers man sentenced for sex crimes against children

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 32-year-old Fort Myers man was found guilty of sex crimes against children and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the Lee County Sheriff's Office investigated a man identified as Raul Cavazos after a child reported sexual abuse. The investigation later revealed that there was a second victim.

Cavazos was sentenced to 15 years in prison for one count of lewd and lascivious battery on victims ages 12 to 16 and 25 years in prison for one count of lewd and lascivious molestation. The State Attorney’s Office said the sentences will run concurrently.

Raul Cavazos is also designated a sexual predator and sentenced to lifetime sex offender probation.