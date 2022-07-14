FORT MYERS, Fla. — A judge sentenced 32-year-old Eric Maurice Brown, Jr. to 13 years and eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl and possession a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to the United States Attorney, FMPD responded to a 911 call about a single-vehicle accident back in April of 2021.

When police and medical personnel got to the scene, they found the driver, Brown, unresponsive in the driver’s seat - looking like he was suffering from a drug overdose.

Medical personnel found two loaded firearms while they were treating him. One was a Smith and Wesson .45-caliber handgun, which was under Brown’s thigh, and a Glock .380-caliber handgun, which was in Brown’s front left pants pocket.

Officers also found multiple baggies of controlled substances, a box of several rounds of ammunition, a loaded .45-caliber Smith and Wesson magazine, a digital scale and a box of clear, plastic baggies.

Lab analysis confirmed that the substances in the baggies included more than 50 grams of fentanyl, more than 32 grams of cocaine and about 13 grams of cocaine base.

Brown has a criminal history in the state of Florida with multiple felony offenses. These include robbery with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and robbery. These felonies make it illegal for him to possess firearms or ammunition.

Because of his criminal history, Brown was sentenced as a career offender.