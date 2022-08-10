Fort Myers man receives 18-year sentence for drug sales and trafficking

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 40-year-old Fort Myers man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on multiple charges of drug trafficking, sales, and possession.

On December 15, 2020, Prince Anthony Davis sold a trafficking amount of fentanyl to a Fort Myers Police detective who was undercover at the time. Davis reportedly placed the drugs in the car to be retrieved for cash and then returned to get the money.

According to the State Attorneys' report, Davis was involved in another drug deal with a second undercover FMPD Detective outside of his clothing business located near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Two days later, FMPD Vice Narcotics Unit, Swat Team, and the U.S. Marshals Service searched the business and found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl under the counter, and an AK-47 magazine for the weapon.

Davis was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking in Illegal Drugs - 4 grams or more (Fentanyl)

18 years in prison Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 ft. of Public Housing

15 years in prison Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell within 1,000 ft. of Public Housing

15 years in prison Possession of a Place with Knowledge of Trafficking, Sale, or Manufacturing

15 years in prison Trafficking in Amphetamine

18 years in prison Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

15 years in prison Trafficking in Fentanyl

18 years in prison Possession of a Controlled Substance