FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 46-year-old Fort Myers man, Antonio Becerril Soria, received a 20-year sentence for sex crimes against a child.

In 2019, Lee County Sheriff’s Office started its investigation after the victim reported the abuse to a family member.

Soria plead guilty to one count of Familial or Custodial Sexual Battery and authorities sentenced him to 20 years of prison which will be followed by 10 years of probation. Soria was also officially designated as a sexual predator.