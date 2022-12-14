Fort Myers man gets two life sentences for child molestation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was sentenced to two life sentences Wednesday for child molestation.

32-year-old Johnny Andrus Jackson was sentenced to life for sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years of age and for lewd or lascivious molestation.

He also gets 15 years in prison for lewd or lascivious conduct and is ordered to pay statutory fees and fines.

Jackson was found guilty in September after a child victim came forward in July 2021 and told a relative about being sexually assaulted by him.

He was sentenced as a prison release re-offender and habitual felony offender and will serve his time concurrently.