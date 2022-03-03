Watch
Fort Myers man found guilty, sentenced for 2nd-degree murder

Lee County Sheriff's Office file
Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 03, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 36-year-old Fort Myers man was found guilty Thursday and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for murder.

Juan Agustin Ajqui Chach was arrested in June 2019 for an incident in which investigators found Chach's roommate, Carlos Acosta, dead at the home they shared on Karlov St.

Investigators say Chach hit the roommate in the head with a piece of wood after a heated argument.

He then fled the area with his 5-year-old daughter in tow, only to be found by police a short time later.

