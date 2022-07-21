Fort Myers man found guilty in store robbery after throwing items at clerk

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A forty-five-year-old Fort Myers man was found guilty of robbery with a weapon while resisting an officer with violence.

According to the State Attorney's report, Frederick Lee Roberts took some lottery tickets in December of 2021 to check for possible winners. A female clerk told him there were no winners and he went behind the counter, hit her, grabbed a small ladder, and threw it at her.

The clerk ran from behind the counter when the man then allegedly took lottery tickets with cigars and put them in a bag.

The clerk locked the front door of the store and Robert then took a garbage can and threw it at her.

Fort Myers Police were able to get to the scene while Robert was still locked in the store and detained.

